CM Chouhan suspends Sendhwa Janpad Panchayat CEO for irregularities in PMAY

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 1 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan suspended Sendhwa Janpad Panchayat CEO Rajendra Dixit for irregularities in Prime Minister Awas Yojana on Thursday.

CM Chouhan arrived to address the PESA Awareness Conference organised at Chachariya Pati village, Sendhwa in Barwani district.

During addressing the program, Chouhan said, "I have received a complaint from Barwani that ineligible people have withdrawn money from the Prime Minister Awas Yojana and sent them to jail. Acting on the complaint, I am immediately suspending Sendhwa Janpad Panchayat CEO."



Chouhan further said, "Today I have come to teach about the PESA Act, not to give a speech. The PESA act is not against anyone, it will be implemented in 89 blocks of the state. River, air, water and trees belong to everyone, but the tribal community lagged behind in this race of development. Today I have come to give the rights to the tribal community."

Madhya Pradesh had notified its PESA Rules on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas on November 15.

The PESA Act seeks to empower the Gram Sabhas to take decisions on the rules and regulations with regard to all natural resources in the forest areas. The PESA Act seeks to give more constitutional rights to the tribal people to reap the benefits of natural resources from the forest areas where they live. (ANI)

