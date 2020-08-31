CM Chouhan takes stock of flood-hit Hoshangabad in a boat

Hoshangabad (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday took stock of flood-affected areas in Hoshangabad in a boat.

The Chief Minister also held a brief discussion with flood-affected villagers in the district and distributed food packets and water bottles. He also assured them of their rehabilitation.

On August 30, Chouhan conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Hoshangabad and other districts. He also called a high-level meeting to review the flood situation in the state.

Normal life has been disrupted following the heavy downpour that resulted in a flood-like situation in Madhya Pradesh.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister wrote to union Home Minister Amit Shah to inform him about the damage due to rain and flood.

"Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah and Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar have also been informed about the damage caused by heavy rains. Now the resolution is how to rehabilitate them. Relief work will continue for several days," Shivraj Singh Chouhan said. (ANI)

