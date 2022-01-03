CM Deb extends gratitude to PM Modi as Tripura receives over Rs 44 cr under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi

Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 3 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Sunday extended gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for releasing Rs 44.76 crores under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme for the farmers in the state.

As many as 2.36 lakh farmers families of Tripura have been benefited due to the fund transfer released on the first day of 2022.

Leading a party rally organized to thank Prime Minister Modi for his schemes framed for farmers welfare, the chief minister said, "we are thankful to PM Modi for his generous efforts for the overall development of Tripura. Whenever required, the Prime Minister extended his assistance to the state."



"At the very beginning of this year, PM Modi released Rs 44 crore 76 lakh that directly went to the bank accounts of 2 lakh 36 thousand farmers' families. Apart from that, we have also registered five Farmers Producers Organization with the central scheme under which they are going to receive Rs 7 lakh 75 thousand each in accordance with the same share of money invested by them."

Chief Minister Deb also said that the Tripura government has brought in several changes in the recruitment system. "We have a transparent recruitment system here in the state. We are laying enough emphasis on digitization. The attempts that are being made by some powers to brand the people of Tripura as a state of rioters have been foiled by the people. The people of the state have given their mandate in favour of the BJP and PM Modi."

On the Prime Minister's visit to Tripura scheduled for January 4, Deb said, "PM Modi will inaugurate a host of projects that include the highly modernized new terminal building at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport, Vidyajyoti project of 100 CBSE schools and a special scheme targeted to complete centrally funded projects to saturation level in the rural areas."

"Our party is working to make people aware about the PM's address dedicated to the people of Tripura and I hope a large number of people will gather at the Swami Vivekananda Stadium Agartala to listen to PM Modi," he added. (ANI)

