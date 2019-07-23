CM Devendra Fadnavis's Maha Janadesh Yatra to begin from August 1

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 23 (ANI): Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will take out a 'Maha Janadesh Yatra' throughout the state from August 1 beginning from Gurukunj Mozari in Amravati district.

The first phase will be from August 1 to August 9 and will cover areas in Mozari till Nandurbar in north Maharashtra.

The second phase will be from August 17 to 31 covering areas between Sambhaji Nagar and Nashik. The 25-day yatra will cover 152 assembly constituencies in a distance of 4,232 kilometres spread across 30 of 36 districts in the state.

He will also hold 104 rallies, 228 Swagat Sabhas and 20 press conferences.

Maharashtra BJP has also requested national leaders of the party, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to participate in the flag off and conclusion of the yatra. (ANI)

