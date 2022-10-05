CM Dhami announces financial assistance for victims of Pauri Garhwal, Uttarkashi accidents

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 5 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday announced financial assistance to the kin of the deceased in the Uttarkashi and Pauri Garhwal tragedies which occurred on Tuesday.

"An amount of Rs 2 lakh for deaths, Rs one lakh for serious injuries, and Rs 50,000 for normal injuries will be given to all those affected by these two tragedies," the official informed.

Twenty-five people were found dead and more than 20 people sustained injuries after a bus carrying over 40 people of a wedding procession fell into a gorge in the Birokhal area of Dhumakot in Pauri-Garhwal district on Tuesday night, Deputy General of Police Ashok Kumar told ANI.

Police and state disaster response force (SDRF) rescued 21 people following an overnight operation and the injured have been admitted to nearby hospitals, he added.

He reached Simdi village in Birokhal of the Dhumakot area of Pauri.

Condoling the kin of the deceased, Dhami said that the state government stands with the families.



"Heartbreaking news has been received of many casualties in the tragic bus accident near Simdi village of Pauri district. In the overnight relief and rescue operation, 21 passengers have been safely evacuated by SDRF and the local administration and sent to the hospital for treatment," Dhami said, adding that in this hour of grief, the government stands with the bereaved family members.

In another tragic accident on Tuesday, four mountaineers lost their lives in the avalanche at Draupadi's Danda-II mountain peak in Uttarkashi on Tuesday while rescue operations were on for others, confirmed the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM).

14 have been rescued so far.

The Chief Minister has cancelled all his Dussehra engagements and has travelled to the accident site in Pauri and the NIM Control Room in Uttarkashi to personally interact with the injured in both the incidents and to be updated by field officials on the progress of rescue and relief efforts in both the tragedies

"The state Government and all its agencies are working round the clock with all the agencies of the Government of India to provide rescue and relief to all those directly affected by these incidents. The Chief Minister and senior officials are directly supervising these efforts," the official said.

The mountaineers, who were rescued reached Matli in Uttarkashi today where they are being provided with first aid treatment. These people were evacuated via chopper to the 12th Battalion ITBP in Matli, Uttarkashi.

"Deep Singh (Gujarat), Rohit Bhatt (Tehri Garhwal), Suraj Singh (Uttarkashi), Sunil Lalwani (Mumbai), Anil Kumar (Rajasthan), Manish Agarwal (Delhi), Kanchan Singh (Chamoli) and Ankit Singh (Dehradun) were amongst who have been rescued," the Uttarakhand Police said. (ANI)

