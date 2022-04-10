CM Dhami asks officials to address people's grievances

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 9 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday interacted with citizens at his residence office and heard their grievances. He directed the officials to take immediate actions assuring the visitors to resolve their issues.



The CM said, "The state government is dedicated to solving the grievances of its citizens. I have directed the officials to resolve the block-level issues at the block level and district-level matters at the district level. The citizens of the state must not face any difficulty."

He further said, "We will fulfil the promises made to the public and achieve the set targets for the development of the state within the set time." (ANI)

