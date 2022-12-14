CM Dhami felicitates prize winners on Energy Conservation Day

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 14 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday participated in the program and prize distribution ceremony organized on the occasion of 'Energy Conservation Day' at Nehru Stadium here.

In this program, jointly organized by Uttarakhand Renewable Energy Development Agency and ONGC, the Chief Minister visited the exhibition of 'Energy-efficient Equipment' and released the table calendar of 2023 based on energy conservation.

The chief minister welcomed students and media present on the occasion with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jay.' The winners of various competitions based on energy conservation were also rewarded by the CM.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that everyone needs to make efforts for energy conservation. He emphasized the need for energy conservation as a part of the daily routine.

He also mentioned the government of India's target of reducing energy consumption by 15 percent by 2030.

"Knowledge and science have progressed rapidly. Many new techniques are also being used for energy conservation. Along with these techniques, we should use electricity as per requirement and everyone has to bring it into their habits," he said.



The minister highlighted how the state government was constantly making efforts to maintain a balance between ecology and economy in the state.

Lauding PM Modi, he said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is leading the international stage in the field of solar energy. India is taking forward the resolution of the development of clean energy in the whole world. India is making abundant use of natural energy in the field of industrial development."

The Chief Minister mentioned how Uttarakhand had immense possibilities in the field of tourism and energy. He highlighted how tourism and the energy economy were the mainstays of Uttarkhand.

"The state government has requested PM Modi, to get NOCs on various hydropower projects in the state soon," he informed the audience.

The CM emphasized the need to look at alternative sectors of energy.

He said, "Along with energy production, we have to pay special attention to energy saving. If we save energy, it is equivalent to the production of energy."

He also called attention to the role of schoolchildren in creating awareness in any field. He said, "Along with bringing various information into practicality, children also make other people aware. They will play a big role in making people aware of energy conservation." (ANI)

