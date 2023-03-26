CM Dhami inspects under-construction National Highway at Dehradun's Asarodhi

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 26 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday inspected the under-construction National Highway at Asarodhi, Dehradun.

Speaking to ANI, CM Dhami said, "This elevated road of ours is going to be completed soon, after which the journey from here to Delhi will be very short."





This highway will help in reducing the travel time from Delhi to Dehradun to just 2-2.5 hours. In future, tourists will easily be able to come from Delhi, he said.



"The work is going on very fast and we ensure that it will be completed by January 2024," Dhami said.

Earlier on March 25, CM Dhami inspected a bridge being built on the Saung river that was affected by the disaster in October 2022.

He also inspected the roads and pillars damaged by the disaster in Khairi Mansingh of the Dehradun district, officials said. (ANI)

