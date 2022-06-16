CM Dhami lauds Centre's 'Agnipath' scheme, says Agniveers will get priority in state service sectors

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 16 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami lauded the Central government's 'Agnipath' scheme on Thursday and said that the state government will give priority to the Agniveers in many service sectors.



Addressing a Press conference, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "Uttarakhand's contribution to the Army is known to all. The history of the Indian Army is filled with the valorous stories of our brave soldiers. Some of the brave soldiers from Uttarakhand are serving in the Indian Army. Therefore, we have decided that after the service of 'Mother Bharti' under the Agneepath scheme, the state government will give priority to the Agniveers in many services including Uttarakhand Police Disaster Management, Char Dham Yatra Management, the rules regarding this will be decided soon."

"Our government is fully committed to the all-around development of the youth of the state and providing them employment opportunities and we will continue to strive in this direction," added the CM.

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved an attractive recruitment scheme for Indian youth to serve in the Armed Forces called 'Agnipath' and the youth selected under this scheme will be known as Agniveers. AGNIPATH allows patriotic and motivated youth to serve in the Armed Forces for a period of four years. The 'Agnipath' scheme has been designed to enable a youthful profile of the Armed Forces.

He said that the country is moving ahead on the path of continuous development under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

"On one hand, while many big countries of the world are surrounded by various crises, India is not only successfully overcoming every challenge but is also guiding the world. Today, from diplomacy to the economic front, India's policies are being considered ideal and developed countries are also bound to follow the," said Dhami.



The Chief Minister said, "We are all well aware of the economic crisis prevailing across the world. But in the midst of these circumstances, it is only India that successfully shows a ray of hope to its citizens, especially the youth. The decision of the Prime Minister to give one million jobs in the next 18 months has given flight to the dreams of the youth. This great campaign has been started by starting the 'Agnipath' scheme. Under which 'Agniveers' will be appointed in the army. This will not only give employment to the youth of the country on a large scale, but our forces will also be more youthful and empowered."

The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister on behalf of the 1.25 crore people of the state for the 'Agnipath' scheme.

The Chief Minister said, "I, being a soldier's son, also feel proud that I will get an opportunity to implement this scheme in Uttarakhand as the chief servant."

Under this scheme, the youth from 17 years to 21 years will be recruited into the army and it will start in the next 90 days.

After the implementation of this scheme, the Indian Army will work to increase the pride and glory of the tricolour with more enthusiasm in the coming times.

Along with this, the country will also get a great gift of such youth through this scheme who will be disciplined, will be full of patriotism and for whom the nation will be paramount.

Such youth will lay the foundation of a new India and the foundation on which that new India will be built which will again be called Vishwa Guru.

The Chief Minister said that this scheme is going to be very beneficial for the youth of Uttarakhand who dreams of joining the army. After the announcement of this scheme, I am getting messages from youths from different parts of the state, in which they have expressed their gratitude to the Prime Minister for this unique effort towards the service of the nation. The youth of the country is very excited about this scheme.

The Chief Minister said that the youth of the state would become Agniveers and bring laurels to the nation and the state and hoist the flag of his valour in all four directions. (ANI)

