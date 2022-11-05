CM Dhami opens 'Lkahpati Didi' fair in Dehradun

Dehradun (Uttrakhand) [India], November 4 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the 'Lakhpati Didi' fair at Survey of India Maidan, Hathibarkala in Dehradun on Friday. The fair is part of an initiative undertaken by the BJP government to empower women in the state.

The Rural Development department of the Uttarakhand government has made preparations to make 1.25 lakh women from self-help groups 'lakhpatis' (earning over Rs 1 lakh) by 2025. As part of this initiative, the chief minister launched the 'Lakhpati Didi Yojana' on Friday.

According to government officials, by the year 2025, which would coincide with the completion of 25 years of the formation of the state, 1.25 lakh of the 3.67 lakh women belonging to self-help groups will become 'lakhpatis' under a targeted livelihood initiative, as their annual income would cross Rs 1 lakh.



Speaking at the event, CM Dhami said, "As part of our 'Vision 2025' initiative, when we celebrate the silver jubilee year of the establishment of our state, we will work to make 1.25 lakh sisters of our state lakhpati didis. The income of each female staff of various groups and departments will be increased to more than Rs 1 lakh per year."

Dhami, who returned as chief minister on the back of the BJP's thumping victory in the last Assembly elections in the hill state, had earlier announced that all symbols of the country's colonial history would be removed from Uttrakhand.



He said that in line with the ongoing drive across the country to remove all symbols of the nation's colonial history, from the time Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power, a similar initiative would be implemented across the state. (ANI)

