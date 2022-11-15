CM Dhami seeks urgent filling of vacant guest teacher posts in Uttarakhand

Dehradun (Uttrakhand) [India], November 15 (ANI): Uttrakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday reviewed the School Education Department at the secretariat directing officials to fill up 2,300 vacant posts of guest teachers at the earliest, officials said.

While issuing directions to officials, the chief minister said, "There are 3,000 vacant teaching posts for class 4, which have to be filled through the setting up of residential girls' schools on the lines of Rajiv Gandhi Navodaya Vidyalaya, in every district, and outsourced schools. Damaged school buildings should also be repaired on priority."



Dhami said for qualitative improvement in education and other arrangements in schools, all IAS, IPS and IFS officers, as well as officials of the education department, should inspect all arrangements of schools from time to time.

He added that a roster should be drawn up for this purpose.

The CM further directed that it should be ensured that payment of General Provident Fund (GPF) and reimburements of teachers is done on time.

"950 vacant posts of BRP and CRP should also be filled soon. Educational activities and the process of transfers should also be made available online," the CM said. (ANI)