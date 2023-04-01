CM Dhami visits DMC to review situation arising out of rain in Uttarakhand

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 31 (ANI): Soon after following India Meteorological Department predictions on Thursday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reached the Disaster Management Center (DMC) on Friday. The IMD has predicted isolated hailstorms over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and East Rajasthan on March 30-31.

Dhami on Friday reached the DMC at the Secretariat to review the situation arising out of rains in the state with the officials, said an official release.



Apart from instructing the officers to be alert, CM asked the Secretary of Disaster Management to coordinate with all the District Magistrates.

While instructing the officials on necessary arrangements, CM Dhami said, "The assistance should be made available to the District Magistrates on the basis of their need. Necessary repair of roads in the districts should also be expedited."

CM also gave instructions to the officers to ensure timely arrangements for the upcoming Chardham Yatra.



CM said, "Necessary arrangements will have to be made on time so that the devotees do not face any health-related difficulties during the upcoming Chardham Yatra."

"Instructions have been given to the Agriculture Department to assess the loss caused to the farmers due to rains in the state. Whatever help is necessary for the farmers will be done," added CM Dhami.

Highlighting the situation of rainfall in Joshimath, CM Dhami said, "Officials have been asked to monitor the situation by continuously reviewing the rainfall in Joshimath and other areas."

Instructing the officers to be vigilant 24 hours, he said, "Apart from earthquakes, most of the disasters used to happen only during the rainy season, but in the last few years, disasters are coming in every season. In view of this, the state needs special preparation to face disasters. With awareness and early warning, the damage caused by disasters can be greatly reduced."

CM said, "Keeping in view the arrival of more people in the upcoming Chardham than last year, all arrangements were started in December-January. I reviewed the arrangements by holding four meetings. All necessary arrangements are being made for smooth and safe travel."

Secretary Disaster Management Dr Ranjit Sinha informed the Chief Minister about the situation arising out of rains in the state. He said, "There was no loss of life due to rain. Two people have died in road accidents in Tehri, while 04 vehicles have been damaged in Mussoorie due to the collapse of a parking wall and passengers have been saved safely in Ramnagar of Nainital after a bus was swept away by the river."

"Compensation has been distributed for the loss of sheep and goats due to lightning in Uttarkashi," Sinha added. (ANI)

