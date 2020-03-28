CM directed officials to ensure farmers do not face trouble amid lockdown

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Mar 28 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Agriculture Minister Ravindra Choubey on Friday said Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has directed officials saying that no farmer should face any trouble even when they return with empty vehicles amid nationwide lockdown.

"Farmers get permit while carrying fruits and vegetables to the markets amid lockdown. However, they face trouble, when they return with empty vehicles. Chief Minister has directed that no farmer should face any trouble," Choubey told ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown from March 25 to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had reported a total of 724 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in India. (ANI)