Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 23 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar on Monday informed that Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami had taken the COVID-19 test and was tested negative for the virus.
"Even the Chief Minister took the COVID-19 test which turned out to be negative. Our government is showing all the data to the public," said Health Minister C Vijayabaskar.
According to the Union Health Ministry, the total number of cases in Tamil Nadu is 59,377, including 25,866 active cases.
So far, there are 32,754 cured/discharged/migrated and 757 have died due to the virus. (ANI)
CM Edappadi Palaniswami tested negative for COVID-19: TN Health Minister
ANI | Updated: Jun 23, 2020 02:06 IST
