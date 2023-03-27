CM Eknath Shinde puts Savarkar's photos as profile pictures on social media platforms

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 27 (ANI): As a gesture of support for Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday updated his social media accounts and placed Savarkar's pictures on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram as profile pictures.

The gesture came in accordance with the ongoing controversy following Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Savarkar that "My name is not Savarkar, won't apologise". While interacting with media, Eknath Shinde also announced he would hold 'Savarkar Gaurav Yatra' in Maharashtra.



"I condemn Rahul Gandhi's statement on Veer Savarkar. He played a great role in the country's freedom struggle. Due to the contribution of such heroes, India got freedom. We will hold 'Savarkar Gaurav Yatra' in the state," said Eknath Shinde.

Further detailing about 'Savarkar Gaurav Yatra', Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said, "We will hold Savarkar Gaurav Yatra in every district of the state to talk about the contributions of Veer Savarkar. Simultaneously, we will protest against those who insult Savarkar."



Shinde also took a jibe at Uddhav Thackeray who had shown his disagreement on Rahul's remark. Shinde termed Thackeray's move as "belated wisdom". "Whatever Uddhav Thackeray is saying now on Savarkar's insult is belated wisdom, when the assembly started, Rahul Gandhi was speaking so much evil against Savarkar, but those people did not oppose it at all. Rather, on the contrary, everyone agitated to save Rahul Gandhi's membership of parliament," alleged Shinde.

"If you have the guts, then show it by doing what Balasaheb Thackeray had done, he kicked Mani Shankar Aiyar for insulting Savarkar," Shinde challenged.

Whatever Rahul Gandhi did and now whatever Uddhav Thackeray's people are saying it seems like a pre-planned strategy, so we completely condemn Rahul Gandhi's statement.

On the other hand, in the latest development in the ongoing controversy, Uddhav Thackeray faction decided not to attend the meeting called of like-minded parties at Mallikarjun Kharge's. residence.

"Uddhav Thackeray faction decides not to attend the meeting at Mallikarjun Kharge's residence today because Rahul Gandhi said that I am not Savarkar, I am Gandhi" said Sanjay Raut to ANI. (ANI)

