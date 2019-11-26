CM Fadnavis, deputy Ajit Pawar discuss additional support for farmers affected by unseasonal rains

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 05:02 IST

Parliament, Rashtrapati Bhawan illuminated on eve of Constitution Day

New Delhi [India], Nov 26 (ANI): The Parliament and the Rashtrapati Bhawan were lit up in multiple colours on the eve of Constitution Day or Samvidhan Diwas, which is celebrated annually on November 26 to commemorate the adoption of the Indian Constitution.