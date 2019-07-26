CM Fadnavis pays tribute to Kargil war heroes in Colaba

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 26 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday paid tribute to the fallen soldiers of Kargil war at Shaheed Samarak in Colaba here on the occasion of 20th Kargil Vijay Diwas.

"Salute to all the brave sons of Bharat Mata who wrote history and made our nation proud on Kargil Vijay Diwas!" Fadnavis tweeted from his official account earlier today.

Indian Army is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Kargil War today to rekindle the pride and valour of the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay. July 26 is celebrated as Kargil Vijay Diwas every year to mark India's triumph over Pakistan on this day in 1999.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also recalled his visit to Kargil in 1999 during the India-Pakistan war and described as "unforgettable" his interactions with the soldiers.

"During the Kargil War in 1999, I had the opportunity to go to Kargil and show solidarity with our brave soldiers. This was the time when I was working for my Party in Jammu and Kashmir as well as Himachal Pradesh. The visit to Kargil and interactions with soldiers are unforgettable," he tweeted. (ANI)

