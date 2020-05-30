CM flags off cargo flight carrying vegetables to Dubai

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 29 (ANI): Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has flagged off the cargo flight carrying pumpkins produced by state's farmers to Dubai at the Cargo Terminal of Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi Airport (LGBI).

He also took stock of the arrangements for registration and screening of inbound and outbound passengers at the airport which has recently resumed operations after relaxation in COVID-19 lockdown norms.

"The state government is taking steps to bring back the state's people stranded in various parts of the country through different modes. Till now, 3,421 people have arrived in Assam with the landing of 38 flights so far against 1,190 people who have flown out," Sonowal told reporters.

Saying that the state government is taking all measures to ensure that the travellers do not have to face any difficulties, Sonowal appreciated the health, transport, police, tax, excise departments for working in close coordination with Airports Authority of India and CISF for facilitating smooth movement of people.

The Chief Minister said, "The state's farmers' produce has been exported to markets of Dubai, Abu Dhabi, London, Hong Kong, Singapore etc from the Cargo Terminal of LGBI Airport and the cargo flight service has facilitated the objective of capturing world market by the agricultural products of Assam's farmers."

He further informed that the present state government has completed construction of Cargo Terminal building in the LGBI Airport with the help of the central government and the cargo warehouse would be able to store 50 metric tonnes agriculture products which would play a pivotal role in exporting state's farmers' products. (ANI)

