CM Gehlot approves Rs 56.08 crore for equipment and books for Rajasthan's four medical colleges

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 8 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved Rs 56.08 crore for the purchase of equipment and books for the medical colleges of Sriganganagar, Dholpur, Sirohi and Chittorgarh, according to an official statement.

"Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the proposal of financial consent for the purchase of equipment and books for the medical colleges of Sriganganagar, Dholpur, Sirohi and Chittorgarh. Rs 56.08 crore will be spent on this work," the statement said.



The requirement for equipment and books has been determined by a committee constituted by Rajasthan Medical Education Society (RajMES) as per the norms of the National Medical Science Commission (NMC), it said.

With this, the purchase of furniture and books in the departments of Pathology, Microbiology, Pharmacology, Forensic Medicine etc., of these four medical colleges can be done as 'first renewal,' the statement said.

Also, various facilities will be available to the students even before the commencement of the next academic session and the aim of the state government to provide quality medical education will also be fulfilled, it said.


