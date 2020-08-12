CM Gehlot assures kin of probe into deaths of 11 migrants

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], August 12 (ANI): Rajasthan chief minister Gehlot assured relatives that the police or another investigation agency would probe the case of 11 members of a family who had migrated from Pakistan and were found dead at their house in Jodhpur.

Gehlot and other Congress leaders had visited Gangana, Jodhpur district on Wednesday where they met relatives of the deceased.

Interacting with relatives of the deceased, Gehlot said, "Either the police or another investigation agency will look into the matter as you demand."

The family had migrated from Pakistan and its 11 members were found dead on August 9.

Meanwhile, Gehlot also asked the area residents to follow health norms during the Coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

