CM Gehlot condemns the Dholpur engineer's assault incident, ensures safety to government employees

Dholpur (Rajasthan) [India], March 30 (ANI): Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday took to Twitter to condemn the incident of assault of the officials of the electricity department by a Congress MLA and six others here on Tuesday.

The CM wrote on his Twitter account, "The incident of assault of the electricity department officials is very unfortunate. If the government officials performing their duties will be given this treatment, how are they supposed to work responsibly?"

The incident took place on Monday when a Congress MLA and six others allegedly assaulted officials of the electricity department and made casteist remarks against them.



In a complaint to police filed on Tuesday, an assistant engineer had alleged that Dholpur's Bari MLA Giriraj Singh Malinga and the others assaulted him and junior engineer, Nitin Gulati, on Monday and made casteist remarks. However, the MLA has denied the allegations.

The CM condemned the act and assured safety to the officials, he wrote, "During the tough times of the Covid-pandemic, when we all wanted to stay back at our homes, the government employees risked their lives to fulfil the requirements of essential services. The officials involved in essential services such as electricity and water supply department have a tough job to do," tweeted CM Gehlot adding, "But no one has the right to take law and order in their control and assault the officials performing these tough jobs. The state government will ensure the safety of its employees and assure that no person guilty of any such act will be spared in future."

However, a case has been registered in the local police station against the MLA and others for assaulting the officials and obstructing their work. They have been booked under the SC/ST Act.(ANI)

