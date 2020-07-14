CM Gehlot should have kept his govt intact: BJP's Om Prakash Mathur

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and senior party leader Om Prakash Mathur on Monday commented on the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan and said, "CM (Ashok) Gehlot should have kept his government intact."

"People of Rajasthan had given an opportunity to Congress to form government in the state, they should have used it properly. CM Gehlot should have kept his government intact, but he is not able to do it. His party MLAs are not happy with him," Mathur said while speaking to ANI.

He also criticised the Congress leaders for calling their MLAs donkeys and horses and added that, "horse will always move for greener pastures."

The crisis in Rajasthan Congress intensified with Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot at loggerheads. While Gehlot is blaming BJP for trying to destabilise the state government by poaching MLAs, Pilot is camping in Delhi to speak to the party leadership regarding the political turmoil in the state.

The Congress Legislative Party (CLP) has issued a whip to its MLAs to attend a meeting today in Jaipur and will face disciplinary action if they are absent without mentioning a reason, Rajasthan Congress in-charge Avinash Pande said here today.

Congress has 107 MLAs and the Gehlot government is supported by 10 independent MLAs and two each from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Bharatiya Tribal Party while BJP has 72 seats in the 200-member Assembly.

As many as 30 Congress MLAs and some independent legislators who are in touch with Sachin Pilot have pledged their support to him and have vouched to stand by whatever decision he takes, sources said. (ANI)