CM Gehlot's focus is only politics, not on governance: Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): Former Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Vasundhara Raje Scindia, on Wednesday hit out at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and said that the governance in the state has taken a backseat, while the focus of the government is only on politics now.

Raje attacked Ashok Gehlot's government for failing to control crimes in the state including the brutal killing of Kanhaiya Lal.

During an interview with ANI, Raje said, "There is no governance in the state, there is just politics that is why Chief Minister goes to Delhi and defends Rahul Gandhi there. Accused were taking PM's name, no state government should have such a loose reign that people can speak like this."

On Gehlot urging Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the nation on the incident, She said, "Gehlot had been playing a blame game and that she has never seen such an incident ever in the history of the state."

"While we need to go to the depth of this issue and understand what was the background of those murderers and we need to expose those backing them, I have never seen a scenario like this, the chief minister has pinned the blame on somebody else instead of taking responsibility," Raje added.

Dragging the name of the Prime Minister to cover up for your own follies is the most unfortunate, Raje stated.



Earlier on Tuesday, while addressing the reporters in Jaipur Gehlot said, "It is a sad and shameful incident. There is a tense atmosphere in the nation today. Why don't Prime Minister and Union Home Minister address the nation?

Tailor Kanhaiya Lal, who was beheaded in Udaipur in Rajasthan by two men for allegedly posting content in support of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma, has created a public outcry. Reacting to the horrific and brutal killing of her husband, his wife Yashoda demanded that the culprits should be hanged to death.

Lal, whose gruesome murder shocked the nation, was cremated on Wednesday in Rajasthan's Udaipur in the presence of a large number of people who raised slogans demanding capital punishment for the accused.

His last rites were performed amid heavy police security.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday took over the investigation of the brutal murder of a tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Rajasthan's Udaipur who was hacked to death inside his shop by two men in broad daylight a day ago, officials said.

The anti-terror agency has also filed a First Information Report (FIR) under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act as well as various sections of the Indian Penal Code, a senior NIA official told ANI requesting anonymity.

The move comes soon after the Ministry of Home Affairs directed the NIA to take over the investigation of the case that shocked people across the country. (ANI)

