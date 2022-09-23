CM Himanta Biswa Sarma distributes appointment letters to 11,236 youth in Assam

Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 23 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday distributed appointment letters to 11,236 youth in 24 departments of the state.

The appointment letters were handed over at a function held at Khanapara Veterinary College playground in Guwahati.

According to the Assam government, the appointments were made as part of the State government's commitment to providing government jobs to 1 lakh youth in Assam.



Of all the appointment letters distributed today, 5,335 posts are in the Home Department, 27 in the Higher Education and Technical Education Department, 3,811 in the School Education Department, 277 in the Panchayat and Rural Development Department, 299 in the Health and Family Welfare Department including Medical Education, said the official statement.

The rest of the posts were filled in several other departments.



Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma said that the present State government has already recruited about 27,000 youths in a very fair and transparent manner during the last 18 months of its tenure.

After giving 4,779 regular appointments in the first year of its tenure, the government distributed appointment letters for 22,958 posts in 11 departments on May 14 in the second year of its tenure.

He said the recruitment process for about 26,000 posts of third and fourth grades has already started and the State government has decided to form a new forest force and the recruitment process for the purpose has already begun.

He also said that advertisements for recruitment of 10,000 posts in various departments will be published soon as he urged the youth to start necessary preparations for recruitment in these posts.



He also said that the State government has initiated plans to provide self-employment opportunities to two lakh youth of Assam and the government will soon inform the public about the steps to be taken in this regard.

The Chief Minister said the recruitment process for about 26,000 posts in Class III and Class IV already has been transparent.

Sarma said the government wants to send a message to those who want to create negative environment in the state that the days of negative thinking in Assam are now over.

He said the state is now on the path of development and wants to emerge as one of the best states in the country.

The Chief Minister said that people involved in politics often forget the promises made during elections at a later stage. Instead, the present State government is working day and night to fulfil its promises.

The Chief Minister said that State government will complete the recruitment process for 1 lakh posts.

He also mentioned the steps taken to strengthen the government education system in the state.

The Chief Minister said that during his tenure in various responsibilities in the state, 200,000 teachers have been recruited and about 40,000 new educational institutions have been established within a decade.

He said that steps have been taken to set up 100 higher secondary schools in the tea plantation areas of the state during the upcoming visit of the President of India to Assam.

The Chief Minister said that humanity prevents corruption and urged the youth who received their appointment letters on Friday to serve with a dedicated attitude and contribute to strengthening the work culture of the state.

He urged the candidates who received their appointment letters on Friday to present gifts to their parents with a part of their first month's salary, give something to the places of worship like Namghar with their second month's salary and give something to the schools they took education from with the help of their third-month salary.

He also requested the youth recruited into the police department to be sympathetic to the weaker sections of society. (ANI)

