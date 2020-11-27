CM inspects damage caused by cyclone Nivar in waterlogged areas of Puducherry

Puducherry [India], November 26 (ANI): Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Thursday visited several waterlogged areas in the Union Territory to inspect the damage caused by cyclone Nivar.

"23 cms of heavy rainfall was recorded within 24 hours, which was the main cause of waterlogging in the area. Sea is rough and therefore water intake by the sea was much less. But the rain has stopped now and therefore, water will recede soon. Trees were also uprooted but not to an extent that we imagined," Narayanasamy said.

The Chief Minister informed that no loss of life has been reported in Puducherry in the wake of the cyclone.

"All the canals are full now. Within 3-4 hours the water will recede. For the past 25 years, such torrential rains were not reported in Puducherry. Fortunately, so far no deaths nor much damage is reported. After the assessment, we will analyse the loss though boats, nets and crops must have been damaged," he further said.



The CM also informed that within 12 hours, electricity would be restored in the territory. Also, no damage to electric poles was reported yet.

The severe cyclonic storm 'Nivar' is likely to continue to move northwestwards and weaken further into a cyclonic storm in the next six hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), informed on Thursday.

The storm crossed the coasts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry from 11:30 pm on Wednesday night to 2:30 on Thursday and moved west-northwestwards at a speed of 9 kmph in the last six hours.

"The very severe cyclonic storm Nivar over Southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 9 kmph during past six hours and crossed Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts near Puducherry from 11:30 pm on Wednesday night to 2:30 am today as a very severe cyclonic storm with an estimated wind speed of 120-130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph," the IMD said.

"It weakened into a Severe Cyclonic Storm with a wind speed of 100 to 110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph and lay centred at 2:30 am on November 26 over coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, near Puducherry. The Severe Cyclonic Storm 'NIVAR' would continue to move northwestwards and weaken further into a cyclonic storm during the next six hours," it added. (ANI)

