CM Jagan Mohan Reddy came to power with clarity to take Andhra forward: YSRCP General Secy Sajjala

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 23 (ANI): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken over the charge with clarity to face challenges and take Andhra Pradesh forward, said YSRCP general secretary and advisor to the government on public affairs Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy here on Saturday.

Talking about YSRCP government's achievements a year's rule, Sajjala said: "It was a historical mandate given on May 23 in 2019. Before the 2019 elections, we were deprived of so many things. That was an opportunity for the new government and also a challenge. N Chandrababu Naidu had failed utterly in taking up challenges and resolving the issues."

"Instead of taking up the challenges, Naidu had thrown the State into a death trap. At that juncture, last year Jagan Mohan Reddy took over the charge with a thumping majority. He then embarked on the journey with full clarity on how to take the State forward and facing the challenges against all odds," he added.

When asked about the State government focussing much on welfare schemes in first year, and not on development, Sajjala said: "The first year was a total welfare year but development has not been neglected at all."

"The Chief Minister has decided to open new ports and fishing harbours. The foundation has been laid for the steel plant as well. Our aim is to encourage small industries more along with attracting big industries. Skilled manpower is the main deficiency in the State. We are working in that direction."

He said that in the education sector, the government has decided to promote job-oriented skills for which the curriculum is being prepared accordingly.

Talking about the State's financial condition, which is in a bad shape, Sajjala said: "This is exactly a major problem. The CM has set his priorities. We are paying old dues as well. If the leader has a proper perspective and if he has clarity in his mind, he will work and change the picture. In the next three years, AP will become one of the best states in the country."

In response to the opposition's allegations against the state government, Sajjala said that they don't have any work to do as the CM has not left any work for the opposition. "So, they are raising all unnecessary issues," he said.

The YSRCP is the fourth largest party in Parliament. One major reason for such a huge success was the party's fight for special status to Andhra Pradesh in the post-bifurcation scenario.

When asked about what the YSRCP will do to achieve the promises by the Centre in the Bifurcation Act, Sajjala said: "That will be our lifeline. Our leader is firm in this regard. There are different forms of fighting for an issue. Whenever we get a chance, we are demanding and requesting to honour the sanctity of Parliament at least." (ANI)

