CM Jagan Mohan Reddy pays courtesy visit to Guv Biswabhusan Harichandan

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 13 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy along with his wife Y.S. Bharathi Reddy paid a courtesy visit to state Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and Lady Governor Suprava Harichandan at Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada on Monday.

During the meeting, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy conveyed his greetings to Governor Harichandan over his appointment as the new Governor of Chhattisgarh.

The Chief Minister said that the people of Andhra Pradesh will always remember Governor Harichandan for his kindness, and the advice and guidance offered him to the people and the State administration during the difficult COVID-19 pandemic situation.

The Chief Minister further added that he has received a lot of affection, cooperation and guidance from the Governor in the smooth functioning of the government and upkeep of the spirit of democracy.

On their arrival at Raj Bhavan, the Chief Minister and his wife were welcomed by P.S. Suryaprakash, Joint Secretary to Governor and Narayanaswamy, Deputy Secretary.

Malladi Vishnu, MLA along with Vice Chairman of AP State Planning Board, Muthyala Raju, Secretary to Chief Minister, Dilli Rao, Collector of NTR district, Kanti Rana Tata, Vijayawada Commissioner of Police, Vishal Gunni, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Balasubramanya Reddy, Director of Protocol, were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, taking to social media, CM Reddy wrote, "It was a true honour working with Sri @BiswabhusanHC garu, the outgoing Governor of Andhra Pradesh. I thank him for the services he rendered to our State and will always cherish my fruitful association with him. I wish him my best in his new role as the Governor of Chhattisgarh."



Biswabhusan Harichandan, who has been the Governor of Andhra Pradesh for the past 4 years, has been made the new Governor of Chhattisgarh. Biswa Bhushan is a resident of Odisha.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday announced the names for appointment on the post of 12 Governors for states and one Lieutenant Governor in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

The statement from Rashtrapati Bhavan stated that President Droupadi Murmu had accepted the resignations of Bhagat Singh Koshyari as Governor of Maharashtra and Radha Krishnan Mathur as Lt. Governor of Ladakh.

Ramesh Bais, the Governor of Jharkhand has now been appointed as Governor of Maharashtra, while, Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.), who is the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh has been appointed as Lt. Governor of Ladakh.

The statement also informed that Justice (Retd.) S Abdul Nazeer has been appointed as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh.

Let Gen Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik, PVSM, UYSM, YSM (Retired) has been appointed as the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lakshman Prasad Acharya as Governor of Sikkim, CP Radhakrishnan as Governor of Jharkhand, Shiv Pratap Shukla as Governor of Himachal Pradesh, Gulab Chand Kataria as Governor of Assam, the statement read.

In addition to these, several Governors have been given charge of different states.

"Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, the Governor of Andhra Pradesh has now been appointed as the Governor of Chhattisgarh. Sushri Anusuiya Uikye, the Governor of Chhattisgarh has been appointed as Governor of Manipur. La Ganesan, the Governor of Manipur has been appointed as the Governor of Nagaland. Phagu Chauhan, the Governor of Bihar has now been appointed as Governor of Meghalaya, and Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, the Governor of Himachal Pradesh has now been appointed as Governor of Bihar, the release added.

"The above appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices," the statement added. (ANI)

