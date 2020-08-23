CM Jagan Reddy's 3 capitals plan has no approval of Andhra people: Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 23 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday slammed YS Jaganmohan Reddy government for going ahead with its three capitals plan, stating that it has "no approval" of the people of Andhra Pradesh.

Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Naidu alleged that YSRCP is "afraid of seeking fresh mandate which is a clear indication of how the people's mood is strongly against the shifting of capital."

The TDP chief recalled that the ruling party has not come forward to accept the "TDP's challenge" to dissolve the Assembly and seek re-election on the promise of three capitals.

The former chief minister also claimed that the people from all the 13,000 villages and 3,000 municipal wards brought sacred water and holy soil from their respective places for the foundation of Amaravati capital.

He further stressed the need for the people in all the 13 districts in the state to show their total solidarity to the continuing 'Ranabheri' agitation in Amaravati.

The TDP chief alleged that the government was remaining unmoved without any feelings even as over 85 farmers, farmer labourers and women have died while taking part in the Amaravati agitation. "They are continuing protests despite harassment in the name of false cases. Many protesters are sent to jail and the police even resorted to lathi-charge," he said.

Meanwhile, TDP National General Secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh said: "If the rulers begin changing capital city every time there is a change in the government, then the state would meet with destruction with no hope of development ever. The YSRCP should realise how Amaravati agitation was going forward for such a long time."

The agitation for keeping Amaravati as the one and only Capital of Andhra Pradesh began on December 18, 2019. The agitation was begun in protest against the 3 capitals announcement made by Reddy in the State Assembly on December 17. (ANI)

