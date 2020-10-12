CM Jagan trying to kill 'baby capital' of Andhra Pradesh, says Nara Lokesh

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 12 (ANI): TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh lambasted YSRCP government for 'hatching' conspiracies to kill 'baby capital' of Andhra Pradesh.

"Despite the audacious and humiliating comments by YSRCP ministers and leaders, people of the region have been continuing their agitation peacefully," said Lokesh.

On the completion of 300 days of Amaravati agitation, Lokesh today visited the protest camps of farmers, rythu coolies and women in the Capital city's villages and he asserted the TDP's solidarity to their justified demand for 'One State, One Capital'.



Lokesh accused Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy of trying to kill the 'baby capital' of Andhra Pradesh in utter disregard for the rights and sacrifices of farmers who gave away 34,000 acres in response to a call given by the then Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Amaravati was selected at that time as per the wishes of all people of the State. Even Jagan Reddy spoke in favour of Amaravati selection on the floor of the Assembly in his capacity as Opposition leader at that time.

Nara Lokesh visited the 'Deeksha Sivirs' of Amaravati agitators in Penumaka, Yerrabalem, Krishnayapalem, Venkatapalem, Thulluru, Dondapadu and Anantavaram villages in Amaravati region.

He told the agitators that the TDP is expressing solidarity with the people of Amaravati region in their agitation, until they get justice. Lokesh said that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had supported Amaravati as capital when he was in opposition but has changed his stand after coming to power.

Nara Lokesh was accompanied by TDP MP Galla Jayadev and other TDP local leaders. He along with agitators flew black balloons against YSRCP government. (ANI)

