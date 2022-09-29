CM Jai Ram Thakur reviews arrangements for PM Modi's visit to Bilaspur

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 29 (ANI): Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday reviewed the arrangements at Bilaspur for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on October 5 ahead of the state assembly election.

PM will visit Bilaspur next month to dedicate AIIMS to the state and will address a public meeting at Luhnu ground of the district.

Regarding the PM's visit, Jai Ram Thakur today presided over the meeting through video conference with the Deputy Commissioners, and Superintendents of Police.

Chief Minister said that other than AIIMS, Modi would also inaugurate Hydro Engineering College at Bilaspur's Bandla.

Modi will also lay the foundation stones of Medical Devices Park at Nalagarh and the Four-lane project from Pinjore to Nalagarh.



The Chief Minister directed the authorities to make adequate arrangements to ensure that the general public does not face any inconvenience. He directed the State PWD authorities to ensure proper maintenance of roads leading to the Bilaspur town besides making elaborate arrangements for adequate parking for the buses and other vehicles in and around Bilaspur town. He said that smooth and uninterrupted flow of vehicular traffic must be ensured so that no inconvenience to the general public.

Jai Ram Thakur also directed the officers of Jal Shakti Vibhag to ensure an uninterrupted water supply in the town. He also directed the concerned authorities to launch a special cleanliness campaign in the town, both before and after the public meeting.

Chief Secretary R.D. Dhiman said that adequate arrangements would be made to ensure that this programme becomes a grand success.

Principal Secretary GAD Bharat Khera gave detailed information regarding the proposed visit of the Prime Minister.

MP and State BJP President Suresh Kashyap, MLA Jhundutta Jeet Ram Katwal, Political Advisor to the Chief Minister Trilok Jamwal, District BJP President Swatantra Sankhiyan, Superintendent of Police Bilaspur Diwakar Sharma attended the meeting at Bilaspur.

Later the Chief Minister also visited the AIIMS at Kothipura in the district Bilaspur. Food, Civil Supply and Consumer Affairs Minister Rajinder Garg were also present at Kothipura among others. (ANI)

