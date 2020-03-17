CM Kamal Nath never heard us, we aren't held captive: Congress rebel MLA

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Mar 17 (ANI): Rebel Congress MLA Govind Singh Rajput on Tuesday said that Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath doesn't even give 15 minutes to legislators for discussing issues related to their constituencies. He also claimed that the group of rebel legislators was not being held captive.

Speaking at the press briefing of Congress rebel MLAs in Bengaluru on Tuesday, he said, "Kamal Nath Ji never heard us even for 15 minutes. Then whom should we talk to for development work in our constituency?"

"We have not been kept captive, we have come here willingly. Secondly, when the Madhya Pradesh government was formed we were there in the opposition for 15 years. When the government was formed Rahul Gandhi brought two faces in light--Scindia (Jyotiraditya Scindia) Ji and Kaman Nath Ji. Scindia Ji was not made the CM, rather Kamal Nath Ji became the CM of MP. We thought everything will continue to be normal but CM's behaviour was later changed," he added.

Rajput asserted that MLAs staying in Jaipur are also "sad" but they are helpless. If set free, half of them will come running to Bengaluru, he added.

Meanwhile, Rebel Congress MLA Imarti Devi said, "Jyotiraditya Scindia is our leader. He taught us a lot. I'll always stay by his side."

Another MLA, Rajvardhan Singh said that all the MLAs gave their resignations together in the same format and same procedure but only six resignations were accepted. (ANI)