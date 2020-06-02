CM KCR hoists national flag on occasion of Telangana State Formation Day

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 2 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday hoisted the national flag on the occasion of Telangana State Formation Day at Pragathi Bhavan.

Telangana is celebrating 7th anniversary of state formation. In Mahabubabad, State Cabinet Minister Satyavati Rathod took part in the celebration.

In Warangal, Telangana Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao paid tributes to martyrs at Hanmakonda martyrs memorial. He participated in Telangana formation day.

He hoisted the flag at Warangal rural district collector office.

While speaking to media, the minister said that Telangana was formed as a result of struggles lead by KCR and now, the Chief Minister is making the state number one in the entire country.

"His rule is in accordance with the needs and aspirations of the public. Welfare and development programs are going on even in this tough time of corona crisis. KCR and KTR are striving to make the state 'Golden Telangana'," he said.

Local MLA Peddi Sudarsan Reddy, collector Harita, other public representatives and officials participated in the program.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings on Telangana's Statehood Day, saying the state is making valuable contribution to the country's growth trajectory. (ANI)

