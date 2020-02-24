CM Kejriwal condoles death of Delhi police head constable in clashes

New Delhi [India], Feb 24 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed profound grief over the death of Delhi police head constable, who lost his life during clashes between two groups in Delhi's Gokulpuri earlier today.

"The demise of police head constable is extremely sad. He was also among one of us. This will not benefit anyone. All problems would be solved by peace," Kejriwal tweeted.

One Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) also suffered injuries during the clashes.

Earlier today, a clash broke out between two groups in Maujpur area as well. Section 144 CrPC has been imposed at ten locations in North-east district of Delhi said Police.

Meanwhile, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has instructed Delhi Police and Commissioner of Police to ensure that law and order is maintained in North East Delhi and asked people to maintain peace.

Earlier on Sunday, stone-pelting took place between two groups in Maujpur following which which the police fired resorted tear gas shells in order to disperse the mob.

Maujpur area is close to Jaffrabad metro station area, where women are holding a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). (ANI)

