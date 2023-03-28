CM Kejriwal ordered Delhi Electric Regulatory Commission to conduct CAG audit of DISCOMs, says Atishi

New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): Delhi's Power Minister Atishi alleged that a conspiracy is being hatched to stop the free electricity scheme that the Kejriwal government is providing to the people of Delhi. "The scheme, which has been a huge success, is being obstructed by some officials in connivance with the Lt. Governor," Atishi said.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Power Minister Atishi said, "Why is the file related to free electricity not being shown to the elected government of Delhi? Are the LG and the officials conniving with the power companies and hatching some big conspiracy?"

"The Kejriwal government has been providing free electricity to the people of Delhi, which has been a major factor in the government's success. The government has been working hard to ensure that this scheme is continued and that the people of Delhi receive the benefits they are entitled to. The special audit will uncover the truth behind the conspiracy to stop the free electricity scheme and bring those responsible to justice. The people of Delhi can rest assured that the government will do everything in its power to ensure that they continue to receive free electricity. Atishi said.



Atishi added, "a special audit of power companies will expose the conspiracies to stop the free electricity being given to the people of Delhi by the Kejriwal government. It will be clear from the special audit that the money given to the power companies for free electricity has not been misused."

She also said, "the file related to the scheme, which came out from the LG office 15 days ago, has yet to reach the Chief Minister, Electricity Minister, or the cabinet. This delay is highly suspicious and suggests that a significant conspiracy is underway to obstruct the provision of free electricity to the people of Delhi. The deliberate hiding of such an essential file from the Chief Minister and the cabinet raises alarming questions. Why are some officials preventing the file from reaching the concerned authorities? Is there any attempt to prevent the continuation of the free electricity scheme in Delhi?"

The Power Minister also said, "the LG and his officials forcibly removed the experts appointed by the Delhi government on the board of power companies in December. These experts included policy experts and electricity sector experts, as well as the best-chartered accountants in the country. This move raises serious questions about the motives behind these removals. The circumstances surrounding the removals suggest a larger conspiracy at play.."

"These questions have led to doubts about the possible nexus between the LG, his officials, and the power companies. Additionally, the delay in sharing an important file related to the free electricity scheme with the Chief Minister, Electricity Minister, and the cabinet further raises suspicions of a coordinated effort to obstruct the scheme," she added.

Atishi reiterated, "the Kejriwal government's commitment to providing 24-hour free electricity to the people of Delhi and any attempts to hinder this scheme will not be successful." (ANI)

