Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File photo)
CM Kejriwal, Sisodia demand due share in central taxes for Delhi

ANI | Updated: Jul 26, 2019 21:25 IST

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with his deputy Manish Sisodia called on the Chairman of 15th Finance Commission Mr NK Singh on Friday and handed over a memorandum demanding that the national capital gets its due share in central taxes.
"For the growth of the nation, Delhi gives Rs 1.75 lakh crore as income tax to the Centre. But, it gets back only Rs 325 crore from the Centre for its own growth. The centre should invest more in Delhi so that economic activities could grow in the national capital," an official statement stated Kejriwal as saying.
Kejriwal informed the 15th Finance Commission chairman that the national capital has been subjected to "gross injustice" for last two decades.
"Till the year 2000, the Constitution of India provided money for Delhi in line with what the other states were getting. However, the Constitution was amended and Delhi was removed from the list. This is injustice with Delhi," Kejriwal said.
The meeting was also attended by Chief Secretary MR Vijay Dev, Finance Secretary and Additional Chief Secretary Mrs Renu Sharma and other senior officers of the Finance Commission.
"Our request to the Finance Commission is that Delhi should also get funds for development like other states of the country. We have asked the Finance Commission to give Delhi its due. We believe that if the formula of the post year 2000 is implemented, Delhi will get Rs 6,000 crore annually.
"The unfortunate omission of article 270(3) resulted in an anomaly which has adversely affected the finances of the NCT of Delhi. Leaving out the union territories out of the ambit of Finance Commissions has only affected the ones with Legislature since the Budget of the other Union Territories is entirely met from the consolidated fund of India," Kejriwal said in the statement.
As the capital of the country and one of the fastest-growing metropolises, the claims on its resources are immense and varied. While the Government of NCT of Delhi has to maintain the infrastructure that meets world standards, it also has to improve the supply of civic amenities to the burgeoning population who legitimately expect employment and a fulsome life in the Capital.
"Large investments in Education, Health, Social, Food Securities, Transport, Roads & Hospitals etc. have to be made. But for the inadvertent omission of erstwhile article 270(3) of the Constitution of India, the Government of NCT of Delhi would be getting its legitimate share in Central Taxes of at least Rs 6,500 crore per annum with an appropriate annual enhancement like other States to finance the development needs", it read. (ANI)

