CM Kejriwal thanks Centre for efforts to combat pollution in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday thanked the Central government for its efforts to curb pollution in the national capital.

The Chief Minister, in particular, pointed out the construction of Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressway saying that it has led to a decline in trucks coming inside Delhi, consequently leading to a reduction in pollution levels.

"This (reduction in pollution levels) has not been only due to the efforts of the Delhi government. I want to thank all the agencies involved in the efforts. This has been due to efforts of the Delhi government. We want to thank the Central government for their efforts, MCDs for their efforts. The Supreme Court passed so many orders which we followed religiously," the Chief Minister said while addressing a press conference here.

He also thanked the people of Delhi for supporting the efforts to combat pollution.

"The construction of Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressway is one of the reasons for the decline in pollution. Apart from this, environmental compensation charges were levied. So, trucks began to use roads outside Delhi. The number of trucks entering Delhi reduced by 30 per cent due to Eastern Peripheral Expressway," he said.

Terming it a "big number", the Chief Minister said, "This is a big number. I think the numbers would be even higher for Western Peripheral. Both of these have been constructed by the Central government and we would like to thank them on behalf of people of Delhi for this."

Earlier, the Chief Minister had announced that pollution in Delhi has reduced by 25 per cent in the last three years. (ANI)

