CM Kejriwal to not hold any department, DJB goes to Satyendar Jain

New Delhi [India], Feb 17 (ANI): Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has not kept any department with him and would only be supervising the overall governance as per the fresh allocation of portfolios.

As per the portfolio allocation in the new cabinet, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has been given to Satyendar Jain, the Department of Environment has been allocated to Gopal Rai and the Department of Women and Child Development has been allocated to Rajendra Pal Gautam.

Rest all departments will continue as per earlier allocation.

Earlier today, Kejriwal took charge as the Chief Minister at Delhi Secretariat.

In a grand event at Ramlila Maidan oN Sunday, besides Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gahlot, Imran Hussain and Rajendra Pal Gautam were administered oath as ministers by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

No woman leader has been included in the new Delhi cabinet, despite the fact that eight women MLAs from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have won the election.

The AAP has swept the Delhi Assembly elections, winning 62 out of 70 seats in the face of a high-voltage campaign by the BJP, which had fielded a battery of Union Ministers and Chief Ministers in its electioneering.

The BJP won eight seats, slightly up from its 2015 tally of three seats. The Congress and others drew a blank. (ANI)

