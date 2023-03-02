CM Mamata Banerjee to perform Ganga Aarti at Baje Kadamtala Ghat today

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 2 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will begin and perform Ganga Aarti on Thursday evening at Baje Kadamtala Ghat.

Earlier in December, the West Bengal Government had planned to organise Ganga Aarti on the ghats of the city, where devotees can visit Kolkata and perform the traditional aarti that happens in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

"This will also be done to boost up the tourism in Kolkata and will take two years' time since it is not that easy," said Kolkata's Mayor and state Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim while speaking to ANI.



However, the opposition BJP slammed the state government for this delayed move.

The Purohits (Priests) welcomed the move of the government.

"We are happy as Ganga Aarti will be organised in the ghat. Devotees from far-flung areas will come to perform this Aarti," said the Purohits. (ANI)

