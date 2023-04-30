CM Manik Saha felicitates Civil Servants for their contribution in Tripura's progress

Agartala (Tripura) [India], April 30 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha chaired a programme on the Civil Services Day, 2023 at Pragna Bhawan in Agartala and awarded the officers who contributed to the progress of the state.



Addressing the event on April 28, the Chief Minister said, "Civil Services Day is arranged every year to pay tribute and salutation to the great personalities who are devoted to the nation since the inception of the significant day of our history."

National Civil Services Day was first celebrated in India on April 21, 2006. The day was chosen to commemorate the first Home Minister of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who is also widely and popularly known as the 'Iron Man of India' inspiring millions of Indians.



CM Saha expressed his gratitude over the increased number of Civil Service Officers in the state and said that he is happy over the development of Tripura in every sector.

"I'm tremendously happy over the development of Tripura in every sector and as the result of the development in all sectors, Civil Service Officers have been awarded today on this very special day of Civil Service Day 2023," he said.

"I congratulate the awarded Civil Officers as well as the officers who are attending the programme and also to those who have been working to do something good for the state and I'm sure that in a very short span of time, Tripura will flourish like any other state in the country," he added.

Highlighting the development in Tripura, Saha said that the state will soon set an example of progress in the country, while noting that a lot of work is yet to be done.

"Tripura is developing very fast and will be soon an example for others. A lot of development is waiting for the state, and various better things will happen soon." (ANI)

