CM Mann celebrates Lohri with family, friends in native village

Sangrur (Punjab) [India], January 8 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday visited his native village, Satauj, in Sangrur district to celebrate Lohri (Punjabi harvest festival) with his family, friends, and villagers.

The chief minister, who reached his native village on Sunday morning, lit a bonfire and celebrated the festival with one and all.

Interacting with locals, the CM said that since Lohri was a celebration of Punjab roots and soil, he decided to travel to his native village to celebrate the festival. He added that he wanted to ring in the festival in the company of his loved ones.

He also recalled his childhood days, especially Lohri celebrations in his native village.



He said all the villagers were very close to his heart and he loved sharing the joy of every festival with them.



The CM said he hoped Lohri will bring a lot of joy and happiness to each and every household in the state.

"This festival has immense significance for all of us as it strengthens our ethos of communal harmony, peace and brotherhood. I pray for peace, harmony and progress of the state and prosperity of my people," Mann said.

He added that the state is on course to record growth in every arena as the administration is working in that direction. (ANI)

