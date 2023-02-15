CM Mann finalises arrangements for Invest Punjab Summit

Chandigarh [India], February 15 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday held a review meeting with all the departments to finalise the arrangements for Invest Punjab Summit slated to take place on February 23 and 24 at the Indian School of Business (ISB) in Mohali.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, chairing a meeting here at his official residence, Mann asked the officers to ensure foolproof arrangements for the mega event in which Industrial tycoons from within the country and across the globe will take part.

He said that the officers must not leave any stone unturned for ensuring the success of this event.

Mann also discussed the broad contours of the technical sessions to be held on various topics during the summit.

The Chief Minister envisioned that the summit will go a long way in ensuring holistic industrial development of the state to propel it into the orbit of a high growth trajectory.



He asked Invest Punjab to make optimum use of this healthy platform to project Punjab as the preferred investment destination among domestic and global investors.

The Chief Minister also asked the officers to make elaborate arrangements for one-to-one interaction of the leading entrepreneurs from the state with the delegates participating in the summit from the country and abroad.

Mann asserted that this will help in further exploring possibilities of technical collaboration as well as the technological transfer of know-how to set up industrial units in different sectors.

He said that the 'Brand Punjab' must be duly showcased before the global industry coming to the state for participating in the Invest Punjab Summit.

Mann envisioned that the summit will go a long way to showcase the vast potential of the state in the industrial sector to the world adding that it is the need of the hour to make the state an Industrial hub of the country for giving a fillip to economic activity and generating employment for the youth. (ANI)

