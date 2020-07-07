CM Naveen Patnaik announces inclusion of COVID-19 management under 'Mo Sarkar' scheme

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 7 (ANI): Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday announced the inclusion of COVID-19 management under the 'Mo Sarkar' scheme in Odisha.

Chief Minister reviewed the COVID-19 situation and it's management in the state.

During a meeting, Patnaik announced the inclusion of COVID management under the 'Mo Sarkar' program.

The 'Mo Sarkar' initiative, which means 'My Government', is an important transformative initiative of the 5-T program, which was introduced by Patnaik after he returned to power as the Chief Minister of Odisha for the fifth consecutive term. The 5-T mantra is based on the philosophy that transparency, teamwork, technology and time lead to transformation.

He also asked the officials to create an online system to enter the occupancy of COVID care homes to improve transparency.

A total of 571 more COVID-19 cases and four deaths have been reported from Odisha in the last 24 hours.

According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare, the state now has a total of 10,097 positive cases, including 3,557 active cases and 6,486 recoveries.

42 fatalities have been reported from the state so far. (ANI)

