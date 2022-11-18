CM Naveen Patnaik approves "PRARAMBH", Odisha State Policy for Children 2022

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], November 18 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday held a cabinet meeting in which he approved "Prarambh", a state policy for children.

"Through the formation and implementation of state-specific policies, schemes and programmes, Odisha, in the past few decades, has made significant progress in ensuring and fulfilling the rights of children, particularly in the areas of protection, survival and health, education and development. It is being realized that, a policy for children is further expected to bring a paradigm shift in the discourse and work related to children across the State," Patnaik said an statement from State Government.

"The Department of Women and Child Development, in collaboration with other State departments and organizations has brought about a policy document for children in the State called PRARAMBH- the Odisha State Policy for Children, 2022 The policy envisions the best interest of children by means of a blueprint which focusses on children's right to survival, protection, physical health, including mental health, upholding the right to education, participation and other milestones required to achieve their optimal development. For this policy, and in line with UNCRC, childhood includes the period from conception till 18 years of age, further stated.



The policy has seven focus areas: Survival- which includes health, nutrition, water, sanitation and hygiene. Education and holistic development. Child Protection which includes child abuse, exploitation, neglect, maltreatment, violence, child labour, child marriage, child trafficking, drugs/substance abuse, online abuse and other hardships.

Identity, Family/Alternative Care, Birth Registration, Quality of Life. Special Measures for the Vulnerable children, Dispensation of Justice and Legal Provisions for Children. Children's Participation.

"One of the guiding principles of the policy also emphasizes the protection and wellbeing of children from adverse or exceptional circumstances, affected by climate-induced natural disasters, orphaned, disabled, or with special needs, require additional protection, care and support from the state and society to lead a dignified life and to realise their full potential," stated the Odisha Government.

It was also stated that desk reviews, field visits and a series of consultations with various stakeholders and experts provided insights for the formulation of this policy. Subsequently, in 2021, the policy was further reviewed in the context of children's vulnerability during the COVID-19 pandemic and the policy measures needed. (ANI)

