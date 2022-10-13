CM Naveen Patnaik asks Tata Sons Chairman to expand footprint in Odisha

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], October 13 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday asked Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran to expand its footprint in the state.

N Chandrasekaran called on CM Naveen Patnaik at Naveen Niwas this evening and discussed various projects of Tata Sons in Odisha including Tata Steel, according to Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

"Both discussed on various projects of Tata Sons in Odisha including Tata Steel. It was revealed in the meeting that TCS will enhance its capacity in the Bhubaneswar centre to 15,000," the CMO said in a statement.

Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian and Tata Steel MD TV Narendran were present during the meeting. (ANI)