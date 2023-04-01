CM Naveen Patnaik disburses Rs 877 crore to over 43 lakh farmers in Odisha

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 1 (ANI): On the occasion of 'Utkal Dibas' (Odisha Day), Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday disbursed the financial assistance of Rs 877 crore to small, marginal and landless farmers of the state for the Kharif season under KALIA scheme.

As per Chief Minister's Office, more than 43 lakh farmers from all the districts of Odisha, except poll-bound Jharsuguda have received assistance through direct bank transfer.

"The development of the state is linked with the welfare of the farmers, so we started the new financial year by providing welfare support on the Utkal Dibas," Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik said.



Stating that Odisha is self-reliant in the production of food grains today, it is able to extend its support to the country's Public distribution system (PDS) Chief Minister gave the credit for this to lakhs of farmers of the state.

Asserting that the state government has taken many steps for the improvement of the agriculture sector the Chief Minister advised the farmers to use more machines and modern equipment in agriculture.

Odisha CM further said that the state government is implementing many grain-based missions to increase the production of nutritious food in the state and improve the income of farmers and also added that the farmers focus on crop diversification. (ANI)

