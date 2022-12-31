CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates postgraduate medical college in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 31 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday inaugurated the new Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Bhubaneswar.



Inaugurating the institute, the Chief Minister said it will play a significant role in providing quality education and expert healthcare to people in the capital and the state.

Studies in Post Graduate courses have started in six disciplines. These are General Surgery, Medicine, Orthopedics, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Pulmonary Medicine, and Pediatrics. According to the official statement, a total of 24 students have been admitted from the current academic year.

The Chief Minister interacted with some students of the institute. Chief Minister Patnaik advised the students to work for the welfare of the people following the 5T principles and wished them the best for their future careers. (ANI)

