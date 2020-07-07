CM Naveen Patnaik thanks people of Odisha for successful conduct of Rath Yatra

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 6 (ANI): Thanking all stakeholders and public for their support in adhering to COVID guidelines during this year's Rath Yatra, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday said that the Yatra conducted without devotees this year had created history.

Addressing the people of the State through a video message, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik thanked the Servitors, Srimandir and district administration, Police, Government machinery, people of Puri and crores of Jagannath devotees and followers.

He reminded the people of Odisha that the day before the Rath Yatra he had said in a televised message that "the eyes of the world are on us as to how we will conduct the Rath Yatra sans devotees abiding with all rules laid down, amid the COVID pandemic".

He thanked people of Puri for abiding by the COVID guidelines and refraining from streaming onto the streets of Puri to catch a glimpse of Lord Jagannath

"Puri has become an inspiration and example in showcasing how work can be undertaken while also adhering to COVID guidelines," he said.

"Everyone watched the Yatra on TV sitting at home. This discipline and restraint of the people of Puri is exemplary and praiseworthy," he said.

He then spoke about the rise of COVID across and urged the 4.5 crore Odias to follow COVID guidelines strictly.

He advised that no one should venture outdoors unless absolutely necessary, wear masks at all times, maintain social distancing, don't go into a crowd either create one, taking care of the elderly and small children. (ANI)

