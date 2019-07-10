Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (File Photo)
CM Patnaik aims to make Odisha a 'One Trillion Dollar Economy'

ANI | Updated: Jul 10, 2019 18:02 IST

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India] July 10 (ANI): Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday released a Vision Report "Economic Possibilities for Odisha towards a Economy">One Trillion Dollar Economy" at the secretariat.
The report has been jointly prepared by the JSW Group and PwC India.
The Chief Minister said: "Odisha, having huge natural resources, is on its way to achieving this objective through its investment-friendly policies, infra connectivity and skilled manpower."
"Odisha will take a central role in driving national growth as a manufacturing hub," he added.
The report also pointed out that the global economy has grown over three times in the past three decades and it is projected that it could grow more than double in size by 2050.
"The potential of mineral-based industries in Odisha along with other sectors like agriculture, food processing, creative industries, MSME, women entrepreneurship will play an important role in making Odisha a one trillion dollar economy," the report further said.
JSW chairman Sajjan Jindal while terming Odisha as the "hidden gem of India" emphasized the role of regional economies in making India a 10 trillion dollar economy.
The Vision report emphasizes the unique competitive advantages of Odisha over other states and its potential to become the export hub for metal products across the world. (ANI)

