CM Patnaik launches 8 technology-driven solutions under 5T initiative to improve public service delivery

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 9 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday launched 8 technology-driven solutions under 5T initiatives for Home, General Administration and Public grievances departments to improve public service delivery, through video conferencing.

As per the official release, the 5T Initiative (Technology, Transparency, Teamwork and Time Leading to Transformation) model of governance, launched in August 2019, requires each department of the State Government to draw up an annual work-plan for faster, better public service delivery systems leading to achieve transformational goals.

Launching the services, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said that the 5T model of governance along with Mo Sarkar has brought about a perceptible improvement in the quality of governance and has eased the delivery of public services.

"Odisha is the first state in the country to have put in place an advanced system which uses space technology and artificial intelligence to safeguard precious govt lands in Bhubaneswar and ensure planned development. I am hoping that it will bring in greater efficiency in the overall management of govt assets and enhance the accountability along with easier access to government resources by the citizens," he said.

Chief Minister further said that since the earlier deadline of August 15, 2020, has been delayed due to COVID-19, now it has been extended the new dateline to October 2, 2020.

Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy said, "Our 5T initiative has made Odisha a model state in governance in the entire country and 105 types of services are being provided online."

BLUIS - Bhuwaneshwar Land Use Intelligence System, E-Pravesh - Visitor pass management system, E-Bhawan - Odisha Bhawan management system, E-Atithi - State guest house management system, HRMS 2.0- Human Resources Management System, HRMS Mobile App LMS 2.0--Litigation Management System, and ORTPSA --Online Module dashboard for monitoring delivery of notified public services are the 8 technology-driven solutions under 5T initiatives for Home, General Administration and Public grievances departments. (ANI)

