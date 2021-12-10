CM Patnaik lays foundation for Technical Ammonium Nitrate Complex at Odisha's Gopalpur

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 10 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday virtually laid the foundation for a global scale Technical Ammonium Nitrate (TAN) manufacturing complex at Gopalpur in Ganjam.

Smartchem Technologies Limited, the leading manufacturer of fertilisers in India, is setting up this unit at an investment of Rs 2,200 crore, which will create employment opportunities for over 1,700 local people. A 100 per cent subsidiary of Deepak Fertilisers, STL is the 5th largest producer of TAN. Used for multiple purposes in various sectors like agriculture, industry and mining, it will provide a huge boost to these sectors in the state.

Speaking on the occasion, Patnaik said that the project is another example of our State's continuing dominance as a premier investment destination for multiple sectors of industry.

"Despite the Covid pandemic and resultant slowdown in the economy, Odisha continues to receive new investments. This proves the faith and confidence of industry in the Government of Odisha and in our ability to deliver value for industries," he added.

The CM said that that Smartchem Technologies is one of India's leading manufacturers of NPK and speciality fertilisers.



"It is also one of the world's leading producers of Technical Ammonium Nitrate, a product that will be manufactured in their facility at Gopalpur. This will help in the growth and development of the region," he added. He assured complete facilitation support to the project from the State Government.

Speaking on the occasion, Industries Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra said that Odisha has the right ecosystem for the industries to grow. Minerals, quality manpower and supportive policies provide huge support to industries to fast track projects, he added.

Berhampur MP Chandra Shekhar Sahu lauded the efforts of the Chief Minister to promote industries in Ganjam.

Chairman & Managing Director of STL Sailesh Chimanlal Mehta, joining from Pune, said that Odisha's consistent push for industries, the transformation initiative through 5T framework has enhanced our confidence in the state government, and the dream to foray into Odisha has been fulfilled.

Industries Principal Secretary, Hemant Sharma, gave the welcome address and Collector Ganjam offered the Vote of thanks.

Chief Secretary SC Mahapatra and Development Commissioner PK Jena were also present. (ANI)

